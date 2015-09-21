FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Wohnen, LEG aim to nip at heels of Vonovia after merger
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen, LEG aim to nip at heels of Vonovia after merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Property groups Deutsche Wohnen and LEG Immobilien aim to keep growing via acquisitions following their planned merger, racing to catch up with larger peer Vonovia.

Deutsche Wohnen said on Sunday it was making an all-share offer for LEG that values LEG’s equity at 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion), as consolidation intensifies in the German real estate market.

The combined entity will own around 250,000 residential apartments, still behind Vonovia’s portfolio of 350,000.

Deutsche Wohnen Chief Executive Michael Zahn said in a conference call on Monday that future purchases by the combined Deutsche Wohnen-LEG would focus on LEG’s core region, Germany’s most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia.

Berlin, where Deutsche Wohnen owns much of its property, is also still attractive, he said.

Vonovia, which has just changed its name from Deutsche Annington, has grown rapidly through the acquisition of peers including Gagfah, which helped it become the first real estate group on Germany’s blue-chip DAX index on Monday.

$1 = 0.8836 euros Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.