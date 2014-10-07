FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's LEG wants to buy property outside home region - CEO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 7, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's LEG wants to buy property outside home region - CEO

Kathrin Jones

2 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German property group LEG Immobilien is looking to buy apartments outside its home region North Rhine-Westphalia as is seeks to expand following a stock market listing last year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“If portfolios in (the German states of) Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse or Lower Saxony come up for sale we would not rule out having a look at them,” Thomas Hegel told Reuters on the sidelines of Munich property fair Expo Real.

LEG usually seeks to buy 5,000 apartments annually but has set a target of 10,000 for this year because there are more suitable properties on the market.

The Duesseldorf-based group still has a war chest of roughly 600 million euros ($755 million), which should suffice for the 2014 goal, Hegel said.

“For anything larger we would need capital measures such as a cap hike. But that would depend on costs of capital and the pipeline (of acquisition targets),” he said.

Despite analyst reports mentioning LEG as a potential takeover target for rivals like Deutsche Annington Hegel does not expect to fall prey to a larger peer.

“We are positioned well as a stand alone company and are sticking to our growth targets. Our investors appreciate that,” Hegel said. (1 US dollar = 0.7944 euro) (Writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.