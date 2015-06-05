Legal sector sees another modest gain in job figures

(Reuters) - The legal sector added 300 jobs in May, marking another monthly boost in hiring in the industry, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the U.S. government.

The number of people with jobs in the legal sector stood at 1,122,200 last month, the highest employment rate the industry has seen in the last ninth months, according to seasonally adjusted figures by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

