Sept 16 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc :

* Ohn Pollock, executive director and chief executive officer of Legal & General Assurance Society (LGAS) division, intends to retire

* Pollock will be stepping down from group board at next AGM on may 21, 2015

* Pollock will be working with Nigel Wilson, group CEO, to effect smooth transition; further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: