February 4, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Legal & General chief financial officer Gregory to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General’s chief financial officer Mark Gregory will retire in January 2017, the firm said on Thursday.

Gregory will remain as the Group CFO until his successor is appointed and will ensure a smooth handover, Legal & General said.

The firm will start to search for his successor, it added.

Gregory has worked at L&G for 17 years, the last seven of them in board-level positions.

“My time since becoming Group CFO has coincided with a period of significant regulatory change resulting from the introduction of Solvency II and it is pleasing to have secured approval for all our applications,” Gregory said.

European Solvency II capital rules for insurers came into force in Jan 2016 after nearly two decades of preparations. L&G has a so-called internal model of its capital, designed to cut costs compared with a standard model. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

