June 28, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Legal & General appoints Whitehall veteran John Kingman as group chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General has appointed John Kingman as its group chairman, the company said on Tuesday.

Kingman, formerly Second Permanent Secretary of HM Treasury, will succeed Rudy Markham who has served as interim chairman since John Stewart’s retirement from the Board on 1 June.

The appointment has been approved by both Financial Regulators, the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority and is subject to the advice of the Cabinet Office Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.

Kingman was previously the CEO of UK Financial Investments, with responsibility for managing the Government’s shareholdings in Lloyds Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Northern Rock. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Sinead Cruise)

