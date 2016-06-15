FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-LGIM names Ali Toutounchi mastertrust trustee
June 15, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

MOVES-LGIM names Ali Toutounchi mastertrust trustee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) said it named Ali Toutounchi as a trustee of the Legal & General mastertrust and a member of the Legal & General independent governance committee.

LGIM is the asset management arm of UK-based financial services company Legal & General Group Plc.

Toutounchi, who has worked at Legal & General for more than 20 years, will also become the chairman of the mastertrust’s investment committee. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

