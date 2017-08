Dec 9 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General Group Plc appointed Cheryl Agius as chief executive of its general insurance unit.

Agius, who joined Legal & General in 2011, was previously the head of UK strategic pension risk transfer team and a member of the division's senior leadership team. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)