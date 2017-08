Sept 16 (Reuters) - Insurer Legal & General Group Plc appointed Frankie Borrell as business development director to its pension risk transfer unit.

Borrell was most recently with Partnership, where he worked in its bulk annuity team. He has also worked in companies such as KPMG and Just Retirement. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)