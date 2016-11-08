FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES-Legal & General appoints Hickman CEO of combined UK/U.S. insurance division
#Funds News
November 8, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Legal & General appoints Hickman CEO of combined UK/U.S. insurance division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General said on Tuesday it appointed Bernie Hickman as chief executive of a new combined UK and U.S. insurance division, Legal & General Insurance.

Hickman was previously chief of Legal & General Home Finance and managing director of L&G's individual retirement division, the insurer said in a statement.

The new life insurance division will combine existing U.S. and UK business and will have more than 7 million customers, L&G said.

"Legal & General has two large successful international businesses, Legal & General Investment Management, and Legal & General Retirement. We are now developing our third international business, our insurance business," L&G chief executive Nigel Wilson said.

Legal & General's British general insurance business will remain separate, an L&G spokesman said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
