April 13 (Reuters) - Legal & General Capital (LGC), a unit of UK insurer Legal & General Plc, said it has named James Lidgate as director of housing overseeing its residential investment strategy.

James joins LGC from LGIM, another unit of Legal & General, after spending almost two years as head of residential within its real assets business. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)