FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
MOVES-Legal & General names managing director of new Fintech business
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 2 hours ago

MOVES-Legal & General names managing director of new Fintech business

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General Insurance named Nick Frankland as managing director of its newly created business Fintech, effective Aug. 1.

The business will build and buy into a range of fintech companies that use the latest technology and innovative approaches to help and engage customers, the company said.

Frankland joined Legal & General in 2010 as a senior director and has since led a number of businesses across the group. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.