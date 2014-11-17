L&G, Patron Capital team up on property, infrastructure

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - UK insurer Legal & General and investment manager Patron Capital said on Monday they had agreed a strategic partnership to invest in long term property and infrastructure-backed deals with positive social impact.

The new partnership, Perpetual Opportunities Partnership (POP), supports Legal & General’s plan to play a greater role in UK housing and infrastructure, the firms said in a statement.

POP would focus on investing in the energy, housing, urban regeneration and alternative financing sectors, they added, initially in the UK and Ireland.

They would target medium and long-term investments that offer strong risk-adjusted returns, whilst also providing a wider positive social impact.

The partnership would not bid for assets normally attractive to Patron’s existing funds or Legal & General’s existing direct property origination platforms, they said, and would not be constrained by deal size, with equity investments likely in the 20 million pounds to 200 million pounds range.