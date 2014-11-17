FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L&G, Patron Capital team up on property, infrastructure
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

L&G, Patron Capital team up on property, infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - UK insurer Legal & General and investment manager Patron Capital said on Monday they had agreed a strategic partnership to invest in long term property and infrastructure-backed deals with positive social impact.

The new partnership, Perpetual Opportunities Partnership (POP), supports Legal & General’s plan to play a greater role in UK housing and infrastructure, the firms said in a statement.

POP would focus on investing in the energy, housing, urban regeneration and alternative financing sectors, they added, initially in the UK and Ireland.

They would target medium and long-term investments that offer strong risk-adjusted returns, whilst also providing a wider positive social impact.

The partnership would not bid for assets normally attractive to Patron’s existing funds or Legal & General’s existing direct property origination platforms, they said, and would not be constrained by deal size, with equity investments likely in the 20 million pounds to 200 million pounds range.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.