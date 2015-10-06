FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L&G chief executive calls for flat UK pension tax rate
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 6, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

L&G chief executive calls for flat UK pension tax rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General chief executive Nigel Wilson on Tuesday called for a flat UK pension tax rate of 20 percent, in response to a government consultation on pension taxation.

Wilson said in a statement that L&G would like to see 20 percent relief on tax at the point at which savers put money aside for a pension, with taxation at the 20 percent flat rate when they withdraw the pension.

Currently basic rate taxpayers get 20 percent tax relief when they save for a pension, while higher earners benefit from a 40-45 percent tax relief.

Almost 50 billion pounds in tax was lost in paying for pension tax relief in 2013-14, L&G said in a statement, citing figures from Britain’s finance ministry, with 30 billion pounds benefiting higher rate tax payers.

Consultation on changes to the system finished at the end of last month.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.