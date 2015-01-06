FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L&G, Dutch fund PGGM buy property fund unit trust for $562 mln
January 6, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

L&G, Dutch fund PGGM buy property fund unit trust for $562 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A Legal & General’s unit and Dutch pension fund manager PGGM have bought the Bishopsgate Long-term Property Fund Unit Trust for around 370 million pounds ($562 million), L&G Property said on Tuesday.

The acquisition gives a net initial yield of 6 percent, L&G said in a statement.

The trust holds 24 commercial properties located across Britain, including two prime London offices in Covent Garden and Kensington, L&G said, with nearly 60 percent of its assets by value in London and south of England. ($1 = 0.6584 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)

