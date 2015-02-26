FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L&G invests in UK private rental market, could invest up to 1 bln pounds
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

L&G invests in UK private rental market, could invest up to 1 bln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Insurer Legal & General said on Thursday it made an initial 25 million pound ($38.81 million) investment in the UK private rental market, and could invest up to 1 billion pounds in the sector.

L&G said the first investment, through its Legal & General Capital unit, was a regeneration site in Walthamstow, northeast London, to build and rent over 300 flats.

L&G Capital said it had invested 4.6 billion pounds in UK direct investments and infrastructure over the past couple of years.

L&G said last month it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds to a new British fund for infrastructure projects and seek external financing to expand its size to 15 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6441 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
