Prudential Financial unit completes $2.9 bln longevity deal for L&G

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A unit of U.S. insurer Prudential Financial said on Thursday it had completed a $2.9 billion longevity deal for British insurer Legal & General .

Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity company said it was reinsuring the longevity of retirees insured by L&G’s bulk annuity business.

In a bulk annuity transaction, an insurer takes on some or all of the risk of a company defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme. Reinsuring against longevity helps insurers manage the risk that retirees live longer than expected.

Prudential reinsured 1.35 billion pounds ($2.11 billion) of Legal & General’s bulk annuity portfolio last year.

L&G said this month that it was using structures such as longevity deals to reduce the capital costs of its annuity business.