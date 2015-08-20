FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential Financial unit completes $2.9 bln longevity deal for L&G
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

Prudential Financial unit completes $2.9 bln longevity deal for L&G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A unit of U.S. insurer Prudential Financial said on Thursday it had completed a $2.9 billion longevity deal for British insurer Legal & General .

Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity company said it was reinsuring the longevity of retirees insured by L&G’s bulk annuity business.

In a bulk annuity transaction, an insurer takes on some or all of the risk of a company defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme. Reinsuring against longevity helps insurers manage the risk that retirees live longer than expected.

Prudential reinsured 1.35 billion pounds ($2.11 billion) of Legal & General’s bulk annuity portfolio last year.

L&G said this month that it was using structures such as longevity deals to reduce the capital costs of its annuity business.

$1 = 0.6390 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.