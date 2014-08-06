FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-L&G net cash rises 13 pct on demand for retirement products
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
August 6, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-L&G net cash rises 13 pct on demand for retirement products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British life insurance and pensions provider Legal & General reported a 13 percent increase in first-half net cash generation on Wednesday, boosted by demand for retirement products.

L&G said the reforms introduced to Britain’s annuities market by Finance Minister George Osborne in March would help it add to earnings, and that it was developing new retirement products to evolve with the changes.

Osborne unveiled surprise reforms in March that scrapped a requirement forcing savers for retirement to use their pension pots to buy an annuity, an instrument that pays out an income for life.

Net cash rose to 567 million pounds ($956.02 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 500 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5931 British Pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.