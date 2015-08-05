FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Legal & General H1 operating profit rises 18 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Legal & General H1 operating profit rises 18 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General ’s operating profit rose a forecast-beating 18 percent in the first half of its fiscal year, helped by strong performance in the bulk annuity market, the firm said on Wednesday.

Life insurers have looked to the bulk annuity market for new business as individual annuity sales dwindle following British pension reform, which give retirees more freedom over what to do with their pension pots.

Bulk annuity business involves insurers taking on the risk of all or part of company defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.

L&G’s operating profit rose to 750 million pounds in the six months to the end of June from a year earlier, against a forecast of 692 million pounds in a company-supplied poll.

Legal & General Investment Management’s assets under management rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 715 billion pounds. But the asset management arm’s AUM dropped by 3 percent over the second quarter.

L&G said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.45 pence a share, up 19 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.