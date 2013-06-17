FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Legal & General unveils new finance chief, management reshuffle
June 17, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Legal & General unveils new finance chief, management reshuffle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Legal & General unveiled a new chief financial officer and a revamp of its management structure on Monday, taking further key steps in the reorganisation of its 440 billion pounds ($690 billion) savings, pensions and insurance business.

The company has appointed Mark Gregory, currently head of its savings business, to the role of group chief financial officer with effect from July 1.

John Pollock will assume responsibility for creating an integrated protection and savings business following Gregory’s promotion.

In addition, Legal & General has handed Mark Zinkula responsibility for running the unit trust business of Legal & General Investments, which will become part of Legal & General Investment Management.

The annuities business will become a separate business division led by Kerrigan Procter.

“The successful turnaround of the Savings business now enables us to re-organise our business in a way which best reflects customer needs,” Nigel Wilson, Group Chief Executive, said in a statement.

