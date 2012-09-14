FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LGIM poaches active equities head from Standard Life
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

LGIM poaches active equities head from Standard Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General’s investment management unit has poached Lance Phillips from rival Standard Life to be its head of active equities, running a team managing around 7 billion pounds ($11 billion).

Phillips will join Legal & General Investment Management early next year, reporting to Mark Zinkula, LGIM’s chief investment manager, the company said on Friday.

Standard Life Investments announced his departure from the firm, where he was head of Overseas and Global Equities, earlier this week..

A spokesman for LGIM said Phillips will take on the task of managing the team from fund manager Robert Churchlow, who will now focus on running funds, having held the post on an interim basis.

LGIM has 381 billion pounds in assets, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.