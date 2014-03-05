FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Legal & General seeks more acquisitions in 2014
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 5, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Legal & General seeks more acquisitions in 2014

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* To raise full-year dividend 20 pct to 9.3 per share

* Ups direct investment portfolio in yr to 2.9 bln stg

By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British life insurance and pensions provider Legal & General Group Plc hopes to maintain the momentum of acquisitions and direct investments in infrastructure set in 2013 through the coming year, its management said.

Speaking after the group unveiled a 16 percent increase in net cash generation for 2013, Chief Executive Nigel Wilson said he is seeking to buy an annuity business in the United States, having already acquired an investment firm.

Last month L&G said it had bought Global Index Advisors, an Atlanta-based investment firm running $15.6 billion in assets.

“We would like to be bigger in America ... We’ve been looking at annuity acquisitions in the States. That’s an area of focus,” he said on a conference call, stressing any deals would be modestly sized “bolt-ons”.

L&G has a strategic focus on series of global trends, such as ageing populations, countries scaling back welfare provision and the retrenchment of banks since the financial crisis.

It is an enthusiastic investor in British infrastructure, focusing on areas such as transport, energy, housing and hospitals, since such assets offer steady, inflation-linked returns from road tolls and rents, matching long term liabilities to retirees.

The group increased its direct investment portfolio during the year to 2.9 billion pounds from 1.4 billion, adding a further 300 million since the start of 2014. Wilson said he expected to announce further investments across the UK during the year.

The group also announced a one-fifth hike in its full-year dividend to 9.3 pence per share, a move welcomed by analysts at brokerage Bernstein Research, though they noted the 7 percent rise in L&G’s operating earnings was short of expectations.

L&G shares were trading more than 2 percent lower by 0840 GMT.

“This is a good set of results although operating profits missed consensus, driven by lower earnings from protection (insurance) and auto enrolment,” Bernstein said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.