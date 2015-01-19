FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenovo parent Legend Holdings plans up to $3 bln H2 2015 HK IPO - IFR
January 19, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Lenovo parent Legend Holdings plans up to $3 bln H2 2015 HK IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Legend Holdings Corp IPO-LEGH.HK, the parent of the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, Lenovo Group Ltd, plans an up to $3 billion initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong in the second half of 2015, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China International Capital Corp and UBS AG are working with Legend on the planned IPO, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Legend didn’t immediately return an emailed request for comment from Reuters on the IPO plan. (Reporting Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

