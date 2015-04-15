FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Legend Holdings files for $2-$3 bln Hong Kong IPO-IFR
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
April 15, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

China's Legend Holdings files for $2-$3 bln Hong Kong IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - Legend Holdings has filed for an Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) seeking to raise between $2 billion and $3 billion, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported on Wednesday.

The IPO is expected to hit the market in the third quarter of 2015, IFR reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Legend is the parent of Hong Kong-listed computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s biggest personal computer maker. It also owns Chinese property developer Raycom Real Estate, private equity firm Hony Capital and venture capital firm Legend Capital.

Legend has hired CICC and UBS AG as the joint sponsors for the IPO, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Anand Basu)

