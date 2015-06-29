FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Legend Holdings edges up in HK debut after $1.96 bln IPO
June 29, 2015

China's Legend Holdings edges up in HK debut after $1.96 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s Legend Holdings Corp rose slightly on debut on Monday after the parent of the world’s biggest PC maker Lenovo Group raised $1.96 billion in an initial public offering (IPO).

Legend shares started at HK$43.15, compared with an IPO price of HK$42.98, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was down 0.8 percent.

The IPO was priced near the top of a HK$39.80 to HK$43.00 per share marketing range.

The company secured $950 million worth of commitments from 24 cornerstone investors, including Hong Kong tycoons Cheng Yu Tung and Walter Kwok, and mainland Chinese investors such as Fosun International, CITIC Ltd and the asset management unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd . (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

