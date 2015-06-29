UPDATE 1-China's Legend Holdings edges up in HK debut after $1.96 bln IPO

* Shares counter market slump

* Retail portion of IPO 45 times oversubscribed

* China growth good despite slowdown -Legend president (Adds Legend comments, Hong Kong and Shanghai market slump)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s Legend Holdings Corp rose slightly in their Hong Kong trading debut on Monday after the parent of Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest PC maker, raised $1.96 billion in an initial public offering (IPO).

Legend shares rose to HK$43.00 in early afternoon, compared with an IPO price of HK$42.98, bucking a rout in Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks as investors who couldn’t buy into the IPO before the debut scoured the market for shares.

The retail portion of the IPO was “very significantly over-subscribed,” triggering a so-called claw-back rule that forced underwriters to reallocate shares from institutional investors to individuals, the firm said in a securities filing on Friday.

Mom and pop investors ordered 45.2 times more than the number of shares on offer, while the institutional tranche was also “very significantly over-subscribed,” Legend said.

Investors whose orders were trimmed due to oversubscription therefore bought shares in the open market. That helped the stock outperform the 2.7 percent fall in Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index, and nearly 4 percent decline in the Shanghai Composite Index, as global markets reeled from concerns Greece would default on a debt repayment this week.

“I am calm because we do not pay too much attention to the ups and downs of the stock market. What we care about is our long-term future,” Legend’s founder and chairman, Liu Chuanzi, said at the ceremony marking the debut at the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Besides Lenovo, Legend controls property developer Raycom Real Estate, private equity firm Hony Capital and venture capital firm Legend Capital. About 94 percent of its revenue comes from Lenovo, with another 4 percent from real estate.

Legend plans to use about 60 percent of the IPO proceeds to buy high-growth consumer and services businesses and for private equity funds. It also plans to set aside up to 20 percent of the proceeds to pay bonds due in 2015, and 10 percent for working capital.

“Although the Chinese economy has come down from its peak a few years ago, overall its growth is good. The consumer market and the service sector have the most potential,” Legend President Zhu Linan said. “So we will keep investing in these markets. We have a lot of confidence.”

The company secured $950 million in commitments from 24 cornerstone investors, including Hong Kong tycoons Cheng Yu Tung and Walter Kwok, and mainland Chinese investors such as Fosun International Ltd, CITIC Ltd and the asset management unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd . (Additional reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Christopher Cushing)