FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Legend Holdings to raise $1.96 bln in IPO - IFR
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

China's Legend Holdings to raise $1.96 bln in IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - China’s Legend Holdings, owner of Lenovo Group Ltd, will raise up to $1.96 bln in an initial public offering in Hong Kong this month, IFR magazine reported on Friday citing sources with knowledge of the deal.

Legend will sell around 353 million shares, or 15 percent of its capital, in a price range of HK$39.8-43 each, IFR reported. China’s CICC and UBS Group are joint sponsors of the deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

Lenovo is the world’s largest maker of personal computers. Legend also owns Chinese property developer Raycom Real Estate and private equity fund Hony Capital.

Reporting By Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.