China's Legend Holdings to raise $1.96 bln in IPO - IFR

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - China’s Legend Holdings, owner of Lenovo Group Ltd, will raise up to $1.96 bln in an initial public offering in Hong Kong this month, IFR magazine reported on Friday citing sources with knowledge of the deal.

Legend will sell around 353 million shares, or 15 percent of its capital, in a price range of HK$39.8-43 each, IFR reported. China’s CICC and UBS Group are joint sponsors of the deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

Lenovo is the world’s largest maker of personal computers. Legend also owns Chinese property developer Raycom Real Estate and private equity fund Hony Capital.