FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Legg Mason to lay off 62 from Batterymarch after QS merger
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Legg Mason to lay off 62 from Batterymarch after QS merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc will lay off 62 professionals from its Boston-based Batterymarch Financial Management unit as it is combined with QS Investors, a spokeswoman said on Friday, following a deal announced in March.

The Baltimore-based asset manager had said an unspecified number of jobs would be cut after its purchase of privately-held QS of New York, into which Batterymarch and Legg Mason Global Asset Allocation are being merged to form a new quantitative investing unit.

About 12 Batterymarch employees, mainly investment professionals, will remain in Boston, said Legg Mason spokeswoman Mary Athridge in a telephone interview. Batterymarch CEO William Elcock will likely leave by the end of the year, she said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.