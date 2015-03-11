FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Legg Mason names Ursula Schliessler chief administrative officer
March 11, 2015 / 4:18 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Legg Mason names Ursula Schliessler chief administrative officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said it appointed Ursula Schliessler as chief administrative officer, effective April.

She replaces Jennifer Murphy who will join Legg Mason’s largest investment affiliate, Western Asset, as its chief operating officer, the company said.

Schliessler, currently head of global distribution business management at Legg Mason, will be based in London.

Murphy will join Western Asset at the beginning of May and will be based in Pasadena, California, Legg Mason said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
