FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Legg Mason to take $4 mln in charges for CEO separation
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 19, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

Legg Mason to take $4 mln in charges for CEO separation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc said on Wednesday it will incur about $4 million in charges for the quarter ended Sept. 30 to cover the costs of the separation agreement with its departing chief executive, Mark Fetting.

The Baltimore-based asset manager said last week that Fetting will step down as chief executive and chairman on Oct. 1. He will remain as a consultant through the end of the year.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, Legg Mason said under the separation agreement Fetting will receive payments totaling $2 million over 15 months, health insurance, and outplacement services worth up to $25,000. He also will remain entitled to 111,548 unvested restricted shares of stock.

The benefits are subject to limits on Fetting’s activities, the filing said, such as not allowing soliciting clients of Legg Mason.

A search to replace Fetting will consider both internal and external candidates, Legg Mason has said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.