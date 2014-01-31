Legg Mason swings to a profit on inflows

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Asset manager Legg Mason Inc on Friday reported a profit in the year-end quarter and posted a net inflow of investor cash.

For its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, the Baltimore company recorded net income of $81.7 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $453.9 million, or $3.45 per share, in the same period a year ago, when it took impairment charges.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, on average, expected earnings of 66 cents per share in the most recent quarter.