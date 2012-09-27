FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Legg Mason hires Korn/Ferry to run CEO search - sources
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 27, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Legg Mason hires Korn/Ferry to run CEO search - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Asset manager Legg Mason Inc has selected recruiting firm Korn/Ferry International to run its search for a new chief executive, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Baltimore-based Legg Mason announced on Sept. 11 that current CEO Mark Fetting would step down Oct. 1. Legg Mason’s board has come under increasing pressure this year to improve results and boost its lagging stock price.

Board members, including lead independent director W. Allen Reed, have declined interview requests. Legg Mason spokeswoman Mary Athridge did not immediately comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.