Legg Mason shares could gain another 20 pct or more - Barron's
June 28, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Legg Mason shares could gain another 20 pct or more - Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc’s share price does not fully reflect the asset manager’s sharply improved financial prospects and could climb 20 percent or more over the next year, according to the June 29 edition of Barron‘s.

Legg’s shares have doubled in the past three years to around $52 as the firm cut costs and emerged from a long performance struggle, the financial newspaper said. Legg’s inflows turned positive last year after seven straight years of declines, leading to an influx of fee revenue.

Legg, which is the majority owner of seven asset managers, trades in line with its peers at about 15 times projected earnings for the next four quarter. Beyond this year, analysts predict earnings per share to grow nearly 60 percent cumulatively over the following three years, Barron’s said.

The firm also sits on accumulated tax breaks that Piper Jaffray estimates are worth $6 a share, Barron’s said, adding that a rise in the stock price to $62 a year from now would put shares at 16 times earnings. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Diane Craft)

