Legg Mason estimates 3rd-qtr earnings above analyst expectations
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Legg Mason estimates 3rd-qtr earnings above analyst expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said it estimated earnings of between $79 million and $83 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, above the average analyst estimate.

The company said earnings would be between 65 cents and 68 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 60 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Legg Mason made the announcement in connection with a potential bank term-loan refinancing.

The company is expected to announce quarterly results at the end of the month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
