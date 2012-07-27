FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Legg Mason swings to first-qtr loss on recapitalization charge
July 27, 2012 / 11:18 AM / 5 years ago

Legg Mason swings to first-qtr loss on recapitalization charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Money manager Legg Mason Inc said it swung to a loss in the quarter ended June 30 on costs stemming from a recapitalization and new products.

For the June quarter, the Baltimore company on Friday reported a net loss of $9.5 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with net income of $60 million, or 40 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected Legg Mason to break even in the most recent period, its first fiscal quarter of 2013.

In May the company outlined plans to buy back notes held by private equity firm KKR & Co LP. This led to a non-operating charge of $69 million during the quarter, which Legg Mason had told investors to expect.

