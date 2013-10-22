FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LEG shares sold for 41.25 eur/shr in stake placement -source
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2013 / 7:39 AM / 4 years ago

LEG shares sold for 41.25 eur/shr in stake placement -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Shares in LEG Immobilien were placed at 41.25 euros apiece, a person familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday, as the German real estate company’s largest shareholders divest a stake on the open market.

LEG shares were down 4.3 percent at 41.70 euros at 0728, after closing at 43.57 euros on Monday.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday that its Whitehall fund and hedge fund Perry Capital would sell 13.2 percent of the company’s shares, nine months after it was listed. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Philipp Halstrick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.