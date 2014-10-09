FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien ups outlook, hikes capital by 4.1 mln euros
October 9, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien ups outlook, hikes capital by 4.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Leg Immobilien Ag

* Raises earnings outlook for 2015 and resolves share capital increase by a nominal amount of eur 4,100,000

* 2015 ffo i (funds from operations) are expected to be in a range of eur 188 million to eur 193 million.

* Translates into an ffo per share of eur 3.29 to eur 3.39

* Leg immobilien ag’s previous earnings outlook for 2015 was eur 172 million to eur 177 million

* To use net proceeds of capital increase are earmarked for further implementing acquisition strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

