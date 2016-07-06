FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

LEGO to build new headquarters to cope with strong growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 6 (Reuters) -

* Danish toymaker LEGO plans to spend more than 1 billion Danish crowns ($148.7 million) on new headquarters as it aims to keep up with the strong growth it’s seen in recent years

* Chief Executive Jorgen Vig Knudstorp told Reuters the new headquarters will provide a working environment that should attract skilled people from around the globe to move to Billund

* Knudstorp says he acknowledges that Billund is not London or New York, and the new headquarters must help secure LEGO as an attractive employer for a global workforce

* Knudstorp says with the decision to invest in new headquarters, the company wants to show it is committed to stay, and that growth is expected to continue

* LEGO has increased sales by an average of more than 15 percent per year in the last 12 years, and the company has overtaken My Little Pony producer Hasbro to become the world’s second-largest toy maker (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

