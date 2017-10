PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French electrical fittings and switches maker Legrand confirmed its full-year targets on Friday as it posted a 4.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales.

The company, which joined the French blue-chip CAC 40 index in December, confirmed its target for flat organic growth and its adjusted operating margin to be equal to or exceeding 19 percent of sales. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)