RPT-Legrand targets 0-3 pct annual sales growth after robust 2013
February 13, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Legrand targets 0-3 pct annual sales growth after robust 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to reach more customers)

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Legrand said it expected organic sales growth of zero to 3 percent for 2014, after strong growth in North America and emerging markets last year helped offset still depressed Western European markets.

The world’s largest maker of electrical switches and sockets posted a 0.9 pct rise in adjusted operating income to 882.3 million euros, well ahead of analysts’ expectations, at 863 million on average in a Reuters poll.

Sales reached 4.46 billion euros, up 0.5 pct on an organic basis and roughly in line with analysts’ expectations.

Legrand also sid it targeted a 2014 adjusted operating margin before acquisitions of 19.8 to 20.2 percent. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)

