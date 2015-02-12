Russia to drag on Legrand sales in 2015

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Power switch and socket maker Legrand said difficult prospects in Russia would drag on 2015 revenue growth as it delivered full-year profit that undershot expectations.

Net profit excluding minorities in 2014 was 531.7 million euros against 530.5 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a 2014 result of 555.25 million euros according to the mean estimate of 17 analysts’ forecasts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The France-based company said it was targeting 2015 organic sales in a range of down 3 percent to up 2 percent compared with 2014 with the low-end of the target including a marked drop in sales in Russia. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan and Anand Basu)