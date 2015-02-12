FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to drag on Legrand sales in 2015
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to drag on Legrand sales in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Power switch and socket maker Legrand said difficult prospects in Russia would drag on 2015 revenue growth as it delivered full-year profit that undershot expectations.

Net profit excluding minorities in 2014 was 531.7 million euros against 530.5 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a 2014 result of 555.25 million euros according to the mean estimate of 17 analysts’ forecasts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The France-based company said it was targeting 2015 organic sales in a range of down 3 percent to up 2 percent compared with 2014 with the low-end of the target including a marked drop in sales in Russia. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.