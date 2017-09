Jan 22 (Reuters) - LeGuide.Com SA :

* Q4 revenue 8.5 million euros ($9.71 million), down 26 percent

* FY revenue 39 million euros versus 45.6 million euros last year

* Sees FY operational result of about 3 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8752 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)