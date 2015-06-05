FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays settles lawsuit over Lehman brokerage purchase
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 5, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Barclays settles lawsuit over Lehman brokerage purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc on Friday said it has resolved litigation with the trustee for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc’s brokerage unit, which arose out of the bank’s hurried purchase of much of that unit at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis.

In a regulatory filing, Barclays said it will receive all but $80 million of the $1.1 billion of assets that remained in dispute.

Barclays said it expects as a result of the settlement to recognize a roughly $750 million pre-tax gain when it next reports financial results on July 29. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.