FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lehman Europe plans creditor payout by end November
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 9:40 AM / 5 years ago

Lehman Europe plans creditor payout by end November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European arm of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, which collapsed in September 2008, is planning to return cash to unsecured creditors for the first time by the end of November, administrators said on Friday.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has been handling the UK part of the Lehman administration, is yet to announce the exact size of the payout.

It has already returned 13.5 billion pounds ($21.65 billion)worth of securities and cash to Lehman Brothers Europe clients who had segregated accounts, PwC said in a progress report. The administrator is now nearing a payment to unsecured former clients of the bank, usually at the bottom of the hierarchy of creditors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.