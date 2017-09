A New York state appeals court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against defunct investment bank Lehman Brothers Holdings over an alleged conflict in the sale of a multibillion-dollar real estate portfolio that was one of its remaining assets.

The bankrupt estate of Lehman, whose 2008 collapse heralded the global financial crisis, continues to sell off assets once valued at more than $600 billion.

