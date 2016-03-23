Actavis Lanham Act case over generic Opana moves forward

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit by Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc alleging generic drugmaker Actavis Inc is misleading consumers by marketing its painkiller as equivalent to Endo’s current Opana ER, when it is actually based on a discontinued version.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in New Jersey ruled Monday that, although Actavis’ advertising is true, more discovery was needed before he could rule it was not misleading under the federal Lanham Act, which prohibits false or misleading advertising.

