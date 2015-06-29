Lehman 'repo' clients are not customers - U.S. appeals court

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court said banks that enter repurchase agreements with brokerages do not qualify as “customers” entitled to special legal protections when those brokerages fail, in a case arising from Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc’s 2008 bankruptcy.

Monday’s decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals may free James Giddens, the trustee liquidating Lehman’s brokerage unit, to distribute more money to its unsecured creditors.

It also highlights a risk of repurchase agreements, or repos, which are widely used in Corporate America. A repo is where one company sells securities to another, often to fund its business, and agrees to buy them back later at a set price.

The case brought by Britain’s CarVal UK Ltd arose from six repos from 2000 and 2001 in which Puerto Rico’s Doral Financial Corp sold Lehman several hundred million dollars of securities.

Lehman still held those securities when it went bankrupt on Sept. 15, 2008. The securities had risen in value, and Doral sought to repurchase them at the set price and keep the profit. Giddens refused, and Doral then assigned its claims to CarVal.

Writing for the appeals court, Chief Judge Robert Katzmann said repo clients such as Doral were not protected as customers under the federal Securities Investor Protection Act because they did not “entrust assets” to brokerages.

SIPA covers losses up to $500,000 for customers of failed brokerages, and gives them priority over other creditors.

“Lehman’s unrestricted ownership of the securities defeats any suggestion that Doral entrusted the securities to Lehman when it entered into the repos,” Katzmann said. “Because Doral did not entrust securities to Lehman, we further conclude that the appellant is not a customer for purposes of SIPA.”

Katzmann also rejected CarVal’s argument that the 2010 Dodd-Frank reforms turned repo clients into customers, saying the law was silent and not retroactive on that issue.

Monday’s decision upheld rulings by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck of Manhattan.

Giddens called the decision “a significant milestone” in winding down the Lehman brokerage estate, and shows that repos are “akin to commercial borrowings, not customer transactions.”

Luc Despins, a lawyer for CarVal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Giddens has paid more than $106 billion to fully compensate roughly 111,000 former Lehman brokerage customers. Senior creditors have been paid in full. Unsecured creditors have recouped more than one-fourth of what they are owed.

The case is CarVal UK Ltd v. Giddens, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-890.