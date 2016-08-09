Judge dismisses fraud lawsuit by investors in Lehman real estate

A New York state judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing former Lehman Brothers executives of defrauding investors by selling commercial real estate the investment bank was trying to unload ahead of its 2008 bankruptcy at inflated prices.

In a decision on Monday, Justice Saliann Scarpulla said investors had not supported their claims that the former executives and several Lehman affiliates intentionally misled them about properties that had tumbled in value during a 2007 real estate collapse.

