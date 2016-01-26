FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed to get $1.8 bln from services merger with Leidos
January 26, 2016

Lockheed to get $1.8 bln from services merger with Leidos

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday said it would combine its information systems and government services business with Leidos Holdings Inc, receiving a one-time payment of $1.8 billion and a 50.5 percent equity stake in Leidos.

Lockheed announced the deal as it reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, and a record backlog of $99.6 billion, including $15.6 billion for Sikorsky Aircraft, the helicopter maker it acquired from United Technologies Corp last year.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

