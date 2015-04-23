FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leifheit stake sold for more than 120 mln euros - source
April 23, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Leifheit stake sold for more than 120 mln euros - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The Schuler-Voith family sold its 50.49 percent stake in German household products group Leifheit for more than 120 million euros ($128 million), according to a person close to the deal.

The person told Reuters on Thursday that the family placed about 2.5 million shares at 49 euros apiece, which represents a discount of almost 17 percent on Wednesday’s closing price.

The Schuler-Voith family’s investment vehicle HOME Beteiligungs GmbH earlier said the order book was oversubscribed by European institutional investors.

$1 = 0.9348 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andreas Framke and Ludwig Burger

